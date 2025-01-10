Four Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; explosives seized from them

Bijapur, Jan 10 (PTI) Four Naxalites were arrested and explosives were seized from them in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, a police official said.

Advertisment

He identified the arrested Naxalites as Kosa Madvi (40), Sanna Hunga Uika (32), Sanna Mutta Uika (26) and Madkam Sukhram (25).

"They were apprehended by the local police and Central Reserve Police Force between Murdanda and Timmapur under Awapalli police station limits during road opening and security duty exercise. A tiffin bomb, cordex wire, beer bottle bomb, electric wire, battery and other Maoist materials were recovered from them," the official said. PTI COR BNM