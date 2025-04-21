Four Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, explosives seized

Sukma, Apr 21 (PTI) Four lower rung Naxalites were arrested and explosives were seized from them in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Monday.

Madvi Joga, Muchaki Kosa, Muchaki Deva and Madvi Hidma, all militia members, were apprehended on Sunday near a forest between Sirsetti and Gogunda villages in Kerlapal police station limits, he said.

"They were held in an operation of the District Reserve Guard and local police. We seized a tiffin bomb weighing 4 kilograms, two detonators, four gelatin rods and four batteries, electric and cordex wires," he said. PTI COR BNM