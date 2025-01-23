Four Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; two carried cumulative bounty of Rs 3 lakh

Sukma, Jan 23 (PTI) Four Naxalites, including a woman, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, a police official said.

Two of the arrested ultras, identified as woman Naxalite Madkam Pande (24) and Madvi Mangu (30), carried a cumulative reward of Rs 3 lakh on their heads, he added.

The four were held by a joint team of the local police, District Reserve Guard and woman wing of Bastar Fighters in a forest near Duled village under Chintagufa police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation that began on Wednesday, the official said.

"Pande was active as a member of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Baudh, Nawagarh (KKBN) division of the outlawed Maoist organisation. She was also a security guard of special zonal committee member (SZCM) Ekanna. She carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head. Mangu, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was Komatpalli Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) militia commander," he said.

The four were involved in several instances of Maoists violence, including arson and loot in a vehicle last year in Duled, he said. PTI COR BNM