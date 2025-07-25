Four Naxalites involved in planting IED near security camp held in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma, Jul 25 (PTI) Four Naxalites allegedly involved in planting an improvised explosive device near Bedre security camp on June 29 were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said on Friday.

Tamu Joga (25), Punem Budhra (24) Madkam Bhima (23) and Midiam Aaytu (24) were held close to Bodanguda village under Jagargunda police station limits by a joint team of CRPF's 165th battalion and local police, the official said.

They are militia members of the Jagargunda area committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), he said.

"We seized a tiffin bomb from their possession. They were involved in a planting an IED near Bedre camp on June 29 to target security personnel. They were also wanted in Naxal-related cases filed at Jagargunda police station," the official informed. PTI COR TKP BNM