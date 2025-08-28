Four Naxalites killed in Gadchiroli encounter carried total reward of Rs 14 lakh

Gadchiroli, Aug 28 (PTI) The four Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district carried a cumulative reward of Rs 14 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Malu Pada (41), Kranti alias Jamuna Halami (32), Jyoti Kunjam (27) and Mangi Madkam (22) were neutralised in an encounter on August 27 after credible information was received that members of the outlawed movement's Gadchiroli division Gatta LOS, Company No. 10, and some other formations were camping in Koparshi forest in Bhamragad sub-division on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, an official said.

"An operation led by Additional SP (Operations) M Ramesh and 20 C-60 parties and two parties of QAT CRPF were launched immediately on August 25 in the Koparshi forest area. Braving the dense forest terrain and adverse weather conditions, police parties reached the area after two consecutive days of continuous rain," a release from the Gadchiroli SP office said.

"On the morning of August 27, while conducting a search operation, police parties were fired indiscriminately by the Maoists. This was as retaliated strongly by police. Eventually, the Maoists managed to flee into the dense forest on witnessing increasing police pressure. After the exchange of fire, which lasted for about eight hours, bodies of one male and three females were recovered," it added.

The release said Malu Pada (41), resident of Chhatisgarh, was a member of Company no 10 and was working as 'platform party committee member (PPCM)' of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

"He was carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on his head. Kranti alias Jamuna Halami (32), a resident of Gadchiroli and member of Company no 10, was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh. Jyoti Kunjam (27), a resident of Chhatisgarh, was member of Aheri Dalam and had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on her head," the release said.

Mangi Madkam (22), a resident of Chhattisgarh, was member of Gatta Dalam and had a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head, the release said.

During the 48-hour operation carried out under adverse conditions, one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifle, one .303 rifle, 92 live rounds and three walkie-talkie sets were recovered from spot, it informed.

Since 2021, due to sustained efforts of Gadchiroli police, a total of 91 hardcore Maoists have been killed and 128 arrested, while 75 have surrendered.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal has urged all Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream of development, the release added. PTI COR CLS BNM