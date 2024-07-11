Four Naxalites, one of them with Rs 1 lakh bounty on head, surrender in Chhattisgarh

Sukma, Jul 11 (PTI) Four Naxalites, one of them carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, police said.

One of them is a woman, they said.

The Naxalites turned themselves in before senior officials of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) citing atrocities committed on tribals by Maoists and their "inhuman and hollow" ideology as the reasons for their disappointment, an official said.

"They were also impressed by the state government's Naxal elimination policy and the Sukma police's rehabilitation drive 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect, which means a new dawn or a new beginning)," he said.

Of the surrendered Naxalites, Dirdo Hidma, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was the Tetemadgu Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM) president of the outlawed Maoist outfit, the official said.

Sodhi Some was a member of the Arlampalli Panchayat Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (KAMS), he added.

Two other Naxalites were lower-rung cadres, he said.

The surrendered Naxalites will get facilities as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, the official added. PTI COR NP