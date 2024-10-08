Four naxalites planning attack on police arrested in Chhattisgarh forest

Bijapur, Oct 8 (PTI) Security forces foiled Naxalites' plan to target police personnel by arresting four cadres from Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bijapur district, an official said on Tuesday.

Santu Hemla (32), Mitu Hemla (29), Sannu Telam (30) and Kamalu Hemla (40) were apprehended on Monday from the forest of Chihaka village under the Bhairamgarh police station area when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and district force was out on anti-Naxal operation.

The security personnel recovered pamphlets, banners, and sharp weapons from the possession of the Naxals, the police official said.

The arrested Naxals disclosed that they had come to the area to conduct a recce of police personnel and kill them if found alone, he added. PTI COR NSK