Four Naxals held in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, July 30 (PTI) Four Naxals were arrested from separate locations in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

Three among them were involved in triggering a blast targeting police personnel in a forested area in Kanwadgaon-Pidiya village in December last year, while the fourth one, identified as Ganpat Podiyam, was wanted for killing a purported police informer.

Bhima Karam alias Dumma, Joga Kalmu alias Betiya and Sukku Karam alias Sannu, all lower-rung cardes, were nabbed near a forest of Andari village under the Gangalur police station limits by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police during anti-Naxal operation, an official said.

Podiyam, a militia member, was nabbed by the local police from Bhandarpal-Pujaripara village under the Ilmidi police station limits, he added. PTI COR NSK