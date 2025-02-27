Four Naxals held in Sukma, three surrender in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh; explosives seized

Sukma/Bijapur, Feb 27 (PTI) Four Naxalites were arrested and explosive materials were confiscated from them in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, while three laid down arms in Bijapur, police said Thursday.

The Maoist cadres held in Sukma had planned to plant explosives in the Chintalnar area to target security forces during their patrolling, they said.

Rava Hadma (28), Vetti Aayta (30), Barse Bheema (25) and Madkam Kosa (42), who were active as militia members of Maoists, were apprehended from a forested hill near Ravguda village under Chinatalnar police station area on Tuesday (February).

A joint team of the 74th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district force was out on an area domination operation at the time, a police official here said.

All the arrested cadres are natives of Morpalli village in the area, he said.

The security personnel recovered 15 gelatin rods, two electronic detonators, 8 non-electronic detonators, 12 metres of cordex wire, Maoist pamphlets, one command switch and other materials from the four, he said.

“During interrogation, they told police they had planned to plant explosives on routes taken by security forces during their patrolling in the area,” the official said.

In Bijapur, three Naxalites, including two carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 2 lakh, surrendered during the day.

"Lakkhu Karam alias Gunda, Sukhram Awalam and Narsu Boddu alias Neti turned themselves in. Karam was president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS) under Pidiya Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) of the CPI (Maoist). Awalam was its Jantana Sarkar head. Neti was Kamkanar RPC Platoon Deputy Commander," a district official said.

Karam and Awalam carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he added.

So far this year, 45 Maoists have laid down their arms, 56 cadres have been gunned down and 119 Left-wing extremists apprehended in Bijapur, which is part of the Bastar division.