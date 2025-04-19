Four Naxals involved in C-60 commando's killing held in Gadchiroli; carry total bounty of Rs 40L

Gadchiroli, Apr 19 (PTI) Four hardcore Naxalites, including two women, involved in the killing of a C-60 commando during an encounter in February and carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 40 lakh on their heads were arrested in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Saturday, a police official said.

Sailu Muddela alias Raghu (55), his wife Jaini Kharatam alias Akhila (41) as well as Zansi Talandi alias Gangu and Manila Gawade alias Sarita (21) were held by personnel from Tadgaon police station and 9 battalion of the CRPF, he said.

Muddela carried a reward of Rs 20 lakh, while the amount was Rs 16 lakh from Kharatam. It was Rs 2 lakh each for Talandi and Gawade, the official added.

"They were roaming suspiciously in a forested patch in Palli under Tadgaon police station limits, which is part of Bhamragad sub-division. They were there to carry out reconnaissance for an attack. The four were directly involved in the murder of a C-60 commando during an encounter that took place on February 11 this year in Dirangi-Fulnar forest area," the official said.

A release from the Superintendent of Police's office said Sailu Muddela alias Raghu was part of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) south Gadchiroli division, Jaini Kharatam alias Akhila was in the Bhamragad Area Committee, while Zansi Talandi alias Gangu and Manila Gawade were part of the Bhamragad LOS.

Sailu Muddela was involved in 77 cases, including 34 encounters, seven incidents of arson, 23 murders, while Kharatam is named in 29 cases, including 18 encounters, three incidents of arson and four murders, it said.

"Zansi Talandi, has been involved in a total of 14 crimes, including 12 encounters and one murder. Manila has been involved in 10 crimes. These include four murders and five encounters and others," he said.

Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal has indicated that anti-Maoist operations will be further intensified in the region, the official said. PTI COR CLS BNM