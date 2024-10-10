Four Naxals, one of them carrying Rs 2 lakh reward, surrender in Sukma district

Sukma, Oct 10 (PTI) Four Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, surrendered before security personnel in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The four, Midiyam Bhima, Sodi Munna alias Manoj, Muchaki Deva and Sula Muchaki alias Kawasi, turned themselves in citing atrocities committed by Naxals on tribals, and disapproved of the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said.

They were also impressed by the state government's Naxalite elimination policy and welfare schemes, he added.

Bhima, who carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, was active as a member of Platoon No. 4 of the outlawed outfit CPI (Maoist), he said, adding the three others were lower-rung cadres.

The Naxalites were involved in attacking police parties, planting spikes/bombs to target security personnel, digging roads, putting up anti-government banners/posters and other instances of Maoist violence, the official said.

Both Muchaki Deva and Kawasi had pending warrants against them, he added.

The surrendered Naxalites were provided financial aid and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, the official said.