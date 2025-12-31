Four Nepalese nationals among five held in online investment fraud in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 31 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested five alleged cyber fraudsters in connection with an online investment scam using WhatsApp and fake applications, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Sher Bahadur Karki, Milan Thapa, Dhananjay Rai, Manish, natives of Nepal, and Virender Pal Singh, a resident of Punjab, the police said.

Police have also recovered seven mobile phones, 20 ATM cards, 18 cheque books and four bank passbooks used in the alleged crime, they added.

According to the police, on November 1, a local filed a complaint that he was duped through WhatsApp groups and fake apps, promising profits by investing in stock trading and IPO trading.

An FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up, they added.

While investigating, the cyber police team arrested the five accused from the Rajendra Park area on Tuesday night.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Rs 2 lakh out of the defrauded amount was transferred to the bank account of a firm called Tara Logistics Private Limited. This bank account was fraudulently opened in the name of the firm by Milan Thapa and Sher Bahadur Karki, ACP Cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

The bank account was sold to Manish for Rs 5,000. Manish then sold this account to accused Virender for a 5 per cent commission on the amount transferred to the account, he said.

Virender revealed that he had sold the same bank account to another person at a commission of 2 per cent of the amount transferred to the account, Dewan said.