Four new Andhra Pradesh High Court Additional Judges sworn-in

Vijayawada, Oct 21 (PTI) Four new Additional Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court were sworn in on Saturday in Vijayawada by Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

The Governor officiated the swearing-in ceremony at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram auditorium.

The four new Additional Judges are Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam and Nyapathy Vijay.

High Court judges, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers, a host of officials and others attended the ceremony.

Earlier, before the swearing-in ceremony, the chief minister called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. PTI STH ANE