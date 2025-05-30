Four new govt arts and science colleges to be started in TN

Chennai, May 30 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government would start four more arts and science colleges across the state to enable the rural students access higher education, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed on Friday.

These government colleges would be established during the 2025-26 academic year at K V Kuppam in Vellore district, Thuraiyur in Tiruchirappalli district, Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district and Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district. The gesture would help 1,120 students in these districts to receive higher education, an official release here quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

“The enrolment of students in higher education in Tamil Nadu has been increasing continuously due to pilot schemes like Pudumaipen and Tamil Puthlavan,” the release said.

In order to fulfill the need for higher education, the Chief Minister inaugurated 11 new Government Arts and Science Colleges through video conferencing at the Secretariat on behalf of the Higher Education Department, on May 26.

These institutions would be operational from the academic year 2025-26.