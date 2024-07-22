Four newly elected MLAs of Bengal Assembly to take oath on Tuesday

Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) Four newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs will take oath in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said.

The 10-day session of the House began on Monday and was adjourned after obituary references.

"As per convention and under Article 188 of the Constitution, the four newly elected members, who won in the recent by-elections, will be sworn in by me," the Speaker told reporters at his assembly chamber.

The swearing-in will take place in the assembly before the House resumes at 1 pm on Tuesday, he said.

The bypolls were necessitated as sitting MLAs Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj, Biswajit Das from Bagdah, and Mukut Mani Adhikari from Ranaghat Dakshin resigned from their seats to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The by-election in Maniktala was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Sadhan Pandey in 2022.

Kalyani, Adhikari, Sadhan Pandey's widow Supti Pandey and Madhuparna Thakur were elected from Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Maniktala and Bagda seats respectively in the July 10 bypolls.

"We had written to the Speaker expressing our wish to be administered the oath by him in the assembly as per constitutional provisions and precedent," Pandey told PTI.

Earlier, the swearing-in of two other TMC MLAs, who had won in the June 1 bypolls, had plunged into uncertainty following a face-off between the TMC government and the Raj Bhavan over the issue. Finally, the Speaker administered the oath of office to them. PTI SUS ACD