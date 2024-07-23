Four newly elected TMC MLAs take oath, Mamata slams Bengal Guv

Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) Four TMC MLAs on Tuesday were administered the oath by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was present in the House, slammed Governor C V Ananda Bose for "creating hurdles" in the functioning of the assembly.

"Why didn't the governor come to the assembly to administer the oath of the four MLAs? He was instead delaying the matter. The governor should act as per law," she said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators Krishna Kalyani, Madhuparna Thakur, Mukut Mani Adhikari and Supti Pandey took oath as MLAs.

Kalyani, Thakur, Adhikari and Pandey emerged victorious from Raiganj, Bagda, Ranaghat Dakshin and Maniktala assembly seats in by-polls held on July 10. PTI PNT BDC