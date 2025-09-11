Four newly nominated members take oath in Karnataka Legislative Council

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) Four newly nominated members of the Karnataka Legislative Council were sworn in here on Thursday.

Arathi Krishna, Ramesh Babu, F H Jakkappanavar and Shivakumar K were administered the oath of office at a simple but graceful ceremony at the Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha here.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil were among those who were present on the occasion. PTI GMS ROH