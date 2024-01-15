Four Nigerians detained in Greater Noida for staying in India with expired visas

Noida, Jan 15 (PTI) Four Nigerian nationals, including a woman, have been taken into police custody for illegally living in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.

During a verification drive on Sunday, the foreigners were found with expired visas, they said, adding legal procedures have been started for their deportation.

Those held have been identified as Franklin Aliemek, Nkemoilim Israel Nkoyeasua, Danielgodstime Okonye and Agnes Uwimbabazi.

"Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh's instruction, a campaign is being run for verification of foreign citizens in Gautam Buddh Nagar district," a police spokesperson said "On Sunday, during the joint action of Rabupura Police Station and Local Intelligence Unit, four Nigerian nationals were found living illegally at Supertech Golf Country Society. Their visas had expired. All four have been detained by the police," the official said.

The foreigners were taken to the Rabupura police station for questioning and further verification of their documents, the official said. PTI KIS NSD NSD