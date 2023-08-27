Four of a family found dead, suicide pact suspected

Mysuru, Aug 27 (PTI) Four members of a family were found dead in their rented home here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police have started investigations into the case though they suspect it to be a case of a suicide pact.

According to police, Mahadevaswamy (45), his wife Anita (38), daughters Chandrakala (17) and Dhanalakshmi (15) were found dead in their house at Chamundipuram. Mahadevaswamy had a vegetable shop at Bandipalya here.

Neighbours who noticed that the door was not opened for the past two days grew suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

"The front door was bolted from inside. So we opened the door at the rear and found them dead. Among the four, one was found hanging, which appears to be the elder daughter. Others died sitting on the floor," a police officer said.

The owner of the building stays in the first floor while the victim family lived as tenants for the last two months on the ground floor, he added. PTI GMS GMS SS