Four of a family from Andhra Pradesh found hanging in dharamshala room in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Four members of a family from Andhra Pradesh allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at a dharamshala here on Thursday, police said.

A suicide note recovered from the spot allegedly stated that the family was suffering from a financial crisis, Varanasi Commissioner of Police Ashok Mutha Jain said.

Konda Vapriya (50) was staying at the Kailash Bahavan Dharamshala here with his wife Lavaniya (45) and their sons Rajesh (25) and Jay Raj (23) since December 3, Jain said.

"The family members were found hanging inside the room on Thursday. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem and the matter is under investigation," the officer added.

The family hailed from East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, he said. PTI COR CDN RPA