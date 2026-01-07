Four of family among six trampled to death by wild elephant in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 7 (PTI) At least six people, including four members of a family, were trampled to death in two separate attacks by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.

The tusker, which had attacked several people in the last few days, entered the Noamundi and Hatgamariah police station areas late on Tuesday and killed the six people, Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer Aditya Narayan told PTI.

Four people were also injured in the elephant attack, another forest official said.

The elephant had claimed the lives of seven people, including three members of a family, a day ago, Narayan said.

Teams of forest officials with experts from West Bengal's Bankura district have been engaged to drive away the elephant back into the forest, the official said.

Meanwhile, several trains have been cancelled in the area due to the movement of elephants.