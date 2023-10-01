Four of family attacked by neighbour with sharp weapon in Kerala

Kochi, Oct 1 (PTI) Four members of a family were attacked with a sharp weapon by their neighbour on Sunday at Kolenchery near here over an alleged incident of honking, police said.

Anoop, a resident of Puthencruz near here, was taken into custody by the police.

Peter, his wife Sali, their daughter Roshni and son-in-law Basil were allegedly attacked by Anoop in the afternoon, police said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the attack was over a matter of honking of a car, police said.

They added that the victims were admitted to a nearby hospital and are under treatment.

The investigation is on, police added. PTI RRT RRT KH