Four of family attacked by neighbour with sharp weapon in Kerala

Kochi, Oct 1 (PTI) Four members of a family were attacked with a sharp weapon by their neighbour on Sunday at Kolenchery near here over an alleged incident of honking, police said.
Anoop, a resident of Puthencruz near here, was taken into custody by the police.
Peter, his wife Sali, their daughter Roshni and son-in-law Basil were allegedly attacked by Anoop in the afternoon, police said.
As per the preliminary investigation, the attack was over a matter of honking of a car, police said.
They added that the victims were admitted to a nearby hospital and are under treatment.
The investigation is on, police added. PTI RRT RRT KH