Four of family booked for beating up two women in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against four members of a family for allegedly verbally abusing and beating up two women over a petty dispute, an official said on Sunday.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered at Kharghar police station on Saturday for the alleged assault on a 27-year-old woman and her mother-in-law, sub-inspector Dyanoba Dulgande said.

The victims and the accused live in the same residential building in Kharghar, he said.

The accused, including a couple and their two children, quarreled with the victim over a petty issue and verbally abused her and beat her up, the official said.

When the woman’s mother-in-law intervened, she too was thrashed by them, he said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case and a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU