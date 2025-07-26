Four of family commit suicide by consuming sulphas tablets

Sagar (MP), July 26 (PTI) Four members of a family, including a 45-year-old man and his two teenage children, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by consuming sulphas tablets in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The deceased were identified as Manohar Lodhi, his daughter Shivani (18) and son Ankit (16), and their grandmother Phulrani Lodhi (70), Khurai Urban police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Dangi told reporters.

The incident occurred in Tehar village, about 12 km away from the Sagar district headquarters.

Phulrani and Ankit died on the spot, while Shivani breathed her last during treatment at a hospital. Manohar Lodhi was referred to the Sagar district hospital but died en route, the police officer said.

Dangi said the motive behind the suicide pact is under investigation.

He said Manohar Lodhi's wife had gone to her maternal home just a few days ago.

Nandram Singh Lodhi said he heard his brother, Manohar, vomiting downstairs around 3 am.

After Nandram alerted his neighbour, he summoned an ambulance. However, by the time the ambulance arrived, Nandram's mother and nephew had died.

On duty doctor at Khurai civil hospital, Varsha Kesharwani, stated that four individuals had consumed Sulphas tablets. They were brought to the hospital in the wee hours.

"Two of them were brought dead," she added.

"As the girl and her father were in serious condition, they were referred to the Sagar district hospital. The girl died before she could be shifted, while her father breathed his last during transit in the ambulance," she added. PTI COR LAL NSK