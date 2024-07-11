Four of family dead, one injured as truck hits autorickshaw in Gwalior

Gwalior, Jul 11 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed and one person injured on Thursday after a speeding truck hit their autorickshaw in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place at 2am on Morena highway in the city's Purani Chavani area, he added.

"Naresh Valimiki (52), his wife Usha (45), their son Rahul (25) and niece Ankita (16) died, while the autorickshaw driver has been hospitalised with injuries," Purani Chavani police station assistant sub inspector Dharmendra Chauhan said.

The deceased were residents of Banmor in Morena and were returning from a marriage function in Bhind district, he said.

"The truck driver fled from the spot. He has been booked for rash driving and other offences and efforts are on to nab him," Chauhan said. PTI COR LAL BNM