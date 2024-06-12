Four of family die in mishap in TN, CM announces solatium

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Jun 12 (PTI) Four of a family, including two women and a one-year-old child, lost their lives in a road accident near here, on Wednesday morning.

Murugan, his wife Nandini, along with their child Kavin and Vedhavalli with her husband Lakhmanan were travelling in two motorcycles when a private bus heading towards Salem hit them from behind.

Murugan, Nandini, and Vedhavalli died on the spot while Kavin breathed his last on the way to District Government Hospital, Salem.

Lakshmanan, who sustained serious injuries, is under treatment.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock over the incident and said he had given instructions to officials to extend special care for the injured.

A sum of Rs 2 lakh each, would be disbursed as solatium to the families of the deceased and another Rs 1 lakh to those who sustained serious injuries, he said in an official release. PTI VIJ KH