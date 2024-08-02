Four of family die in roof collapse in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 2 (PTI) Four members of a family died when the roof of their house collapsed in Chinnavangali village in Nandyal district, a police official said on Friday.

Allagadda sub-divisional police officer Sheik Sharifuddin said Guru Sekhar Reddy (42), his wife Dastagiramma and two minor daughters died when the mud roof of their house collapsed in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday while they were asleep.

"Due to heavy rains in the recent past, the mud roof which also had some wooden beams became heavy and collapsed around 12:30 am on Friday, leading to the death of the four family members," Sharifuddin told PTI on Friday.

After hearing a loud thud in the middle of the night, police said neighbours went to the spot and found the family members dead.

Reddy's second daughter, a student, was away in Kadapa district when the accident occurred.

Sharifuddin said a case has been registered. PTI STH SS