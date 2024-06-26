Four of family die in wall collapse in Karnataka

Mangaluru, Jun 26 (PTI) Four members of a family died when a compound wall of the neighbouring property collapsed on their dwelling in Kuttaru Madaninagar village here on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at 6.30 am, they said adding the compound wall of the neighboring house gave way following heavy rains on Tuesday night.

According to the fire department, the soil underneath had loosened up and the wall collapsed on the adjacent house.

According to locals, the wall of the neighbour was built very close to the house of the victim Yasir and there were frequent arguments between them over the wall.

Rescue workers rushed to the spot after the incident and dug out the bodies from the debris.

A case was registered and investigation is on.