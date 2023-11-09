Four of family die of electrocution in Rajasthan's Salumber

Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Four members of a family allegedly died by electrocution in the Kun area of Rajasthan's Salumber district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred when 68-year-old Unkar Meena, a resident of the Dhikiya village, was electrocuted when the iron gate of his home came into contact with a live wire.

His wife Bhanwari (65) rushed to Meena's aid and was also electrocuted. Their 25-year-old son Devi Lal and 22-year-old daughter Mangi were electrocuted when they tried to save the couple, the police said.

The bodies have been sent to the mortuary of the local hospital for post-mortem, they added. PTI SDA SZM