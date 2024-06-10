Four of family drown in Ghaghra river in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Four members of a family drowned while another was injured after getting caught in the deep waters of the Ghaghra river near the Teliyar village of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Nighasan Pradeep told reporters that the victims are Teliyar residents Sushila (52), Satyam (24), Urvashi (17) and Kanha (10).

Another member of the family, identified as Naini, was rescued and rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition, he said.

The victims were caught in the river's deep waters, leading to the tragedy early on Monday, the police said. PTI COR SNS SZM