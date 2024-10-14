Family of four found dead in Ernakulam; suspected financial distress

Kochi: A family of four, including two children, was found dead in their home in Ernakulam district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Chottanikkara area.

Locals discovered the bodies of the couple, both school teachers, and their children in their residence. Police were alerted by the ward member.

The bodies of the 12-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter were found on the bed, while their parents were discovered hanging.

Preliminary investigations suggest suicide due to financial distress, police said.

However, a thorough investigation is necessary to determine the exact circumstances and cause of the children's deaths, they said.

The incident came to light when the couple failed to report to their schools this morning, prompting them to notify local residents, police added.