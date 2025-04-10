Four of family found hanging in Kerala’s Idukki

Idukki (Kerala), Apr 10 (PTI) Four members of a family were found hanging at their residence in Upputhara, a high-range village in this hill district, on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sajeev Mohanan, his wife Reshma, and their two children, aged six and four, they added.

The bodies were discovered hanging in the living room of their house, police said, adding a probe into the incident.

Preliminary inquiries suggest it is a case of suicide.

Police said Sajeev, an auto-rickshaw driver, had reportedly been facing financial difficulties, according to neighbours.

Police suspect the parents may have ended the children’s lives before taking their own, though the exact sequence will be confirmed after a detailed probe.

The boy was a class 1 student, while the younger child, a girl, was four years old.

An FIR is being registered, and further proceedings are underway, police said. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK KH