Four of family found murdered in Karnataka

Gadag (Karnataka), Apr 19 (PTI) Four people of a family were allegedly found murdered in the district headquarter town of Gadag early on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 am today at Dasara Oni in Gadag town, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Karthik Prakash Bakale (27), Parashuram Hadimani (55), Lakshmi Hadimani (45), Akanksha Hadimani (16).

Karthik is the son of BJP leader Prakash Hadimani. His mother Sunanda is the Gadag-Betageri City Municipal Council vice president.

It is said that Karthik's marriage was fixed on April 17 and Hadimani's family had come to attend the event.

"Investigation is on. We will soon nab the culprits. Probably the criminals gained entry through the open terrace of the building and perpetrated the crime," Gadag Superintendent of Police Babasaheb Nemgoud told reporters.

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil visited the bereaved family members and offered his condolence. PTI GMS ROH