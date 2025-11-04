Four of family held for killing stray dog in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 4 (PTI) Four members of a family, including a minor, have been held for allegedly killing a stray dog that bit one of them here in Pratap Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

Three of them allegedly hit the dog with a stick while another threw a huge boulder at the animal on Sunday morning. After that, they picked up the dog and threw it in the garbage, they said.

"A few days ago, the stray dog had bitten Kulbhushan...We are questioning the accused," a police officer said.

Police registered an FIR against them on Monday under Section 325 (causing the death or permanent injury to any animal) of the BNS at the New Colony police station.

Police said Kulbhushan, his son Dev Kumar, Himanshu and a minor -- all residents of Nai Basti in Gurugram -- have been apprehended. PTI COR APL APL SKY SKY