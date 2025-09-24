Four of family, including child, killed as dumper hits bike in Alwar

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Four members of a family, including a five-year-old boy, were killed when a speeding dumper rammed into their motorcycle in Alwar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Jhiri stand on Dausa Road in Pratapgarh town, they said.

The victims, residents of Mejod village located about 20 km from the spot, were travelling on a single motorcycle when the truck coming from Pratapgarh towards Jhiri hit them head-on.

The deceased have been identified as Babulal (40), his nephew Monu (5), Ashok (22) and Narsi (25). While Babulal, Monu and Ashok died on the spot, Narsi succumbed on the way to Jaipur, officials said.

Police said the family was on its way to Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh area.

Following the accident, angry villagers blocked the Alwar-Jaipur road in Thanagazi area. Police were deployed in large numbers to pacify the protesters.

Amid the blockade, a scuffle broke out between locals and commuters attempting to pass through, during which a passer-by was allegedly thrashed by the mob, officials said.

The bodies have been kept at Pratapgarh Community Health Centre for post-mortem.