Four of family injured in cylinder blast in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Four members of a family were injured in an LPG cylinder blast at their home in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Thursday.

Kusum (45) suffered critical burn injuries in the blast late on Wednesday. She is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

Her son, daughter, and sister-in-law were also admitted to a hospital but discharged after treatment on Thursday, the police said.

The family was asleep when the blast occurred. The impact of the blast was such that a portion of the house collapsed, a police officer said.

A case under relevant legal provisions has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police said. PTI ALK SZM