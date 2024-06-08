Four of family injured in Odisha leopard attack

Balasore (Odisha) Jun 8 (PTI) Four members of a family including a 50-year-old woman were injured when a leopard attacked them in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Gad village in Khaira area close to Kupari village when the four were working in a farmland.

The animal suddenly came out of a bush and pounced on the woman. When the three others came to her rescue the leopard attacked them too before running back from where it had come.

All the injured were admitted to Khaira hospital but the woman was shifted to the Bhadrakh district headquarters hospital for better treatment, police said.

A forest department team is conducting a search operation in the area to locate the leopard, Soro Forest (wildlife) Range officer Manoranjan Nayak said.

A large number of local people also gathered in the area to find the tiger, making the task of the forest department personnel difficult, he said.