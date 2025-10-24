Four of family killed as trailer hits tempo in Rajasthan's Beawar

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) A couple and their two minor children died after a speeding trailer collided head-on with a tempo on the Beawar-Masuda road in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kheempura Ghat when the family was on its way to the woman's parental home to celebrate Bhai Dooj, they said.

"The family was travelling in a tempo when a speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction rammed into it. The impact was so severe that the tempo was completely crushed," Kasana said.

The couple's two other children were seriously injured in the accident.

Circle Officer (Beawar) Rajesh Kasana said those killed have been identified as Raju Katha (35), his wife Poonam (33), and their children Heena (13) and Aalisha (11), residents of Govindpura on Sendra Road.

The couple's two younger sons -- Sahil (9) and Lucky (6) -- sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The trailer driver fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle, the police said.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for postmortem. A case has been registered against the absconding driver, and efforts are on to trace him. PTI AG NB NB