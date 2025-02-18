Four of family killed as truck hits 2 motorcycles in MP's Rewa

Rewa (MP), Feb 18 (PTI) Four men of a family were killed and one was injured after a truck hit two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at around 10.30 am near Marha village on Rewa-Semariya Road under Churhata police station limits, about 10 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

An eyewitness claimed the victims were travelling on two motorcycles when a truck hit their vehicles, while police initially said one motorbike was involved in the accident.

When contacted, Churhata police station in-charge Ashish Mishra said they were conducting an investigation to ascertain whether the victims were on two motorbikes.

Four riders, all belonging to the same family, were killed. Another rider sustained injuries and was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, Mishra said.

Following the accident, villagers and family members staged a road blockade.

Rajnish Shukla, an eyewitness who was also part of the protest, while talking to PTI claimed the speeding truck hit two motorcycles, crushed its riders and fled from the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish Saket, Shiv Bahadur Saket, Sagar Saket and Ashiq Saket.

They were residents of Jeruka village, a family member said. PTI COR ADU ARU GK