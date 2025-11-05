Four of family killed as truck hits motorcycle in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, November 5 (PTI) Four members of a family including two children were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle in Haryana's Nuh district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, abandoning his vehicle. An FIR has been registered at the Ferozepur Jhirka City police station, and the bodies have been sent to the Mandi Khera hospital for a post-mortem, they said.

The accident occurred when a 10-tyre truck coming en route to Biwan from Ferozepur Jhirka rammed into the family’s motorcycle, a police officer said.

According to the officer, Tasreef (38), his wife Sahruni (35), and their sons Ahsan (15) and Arman (10) – from Khuspuri village in the Nagina area – were injured and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

After the accident, a crowd gathered at the site. The truck has been impounded, and a case was registered against the absconding driver, Ferozepur Jhirka (City) Station House Officer Jagbir Singh said.