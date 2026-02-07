Four of family killed in car-truck collision in Punjab's Mansa

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Four persons of a family residing in Haryana were killed on the spot after their car collided with a truck on the Mansa-Sirsa road in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took near Sardulewala village in Sardulgarh area of Mansa when the family, hailing from Haryana's Sirsa district, was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Chandigarh late Friday night, police said.

Four persons -- identified as Ashok Kumar, Usha, Ritu and Radha -- were killed on the spot while the car driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Police said the truck driver fled from the scene after the accident, and efforts are on to trace him. Further investigation in the matter was underway.