Four of family killed in Etah with 'brick'; motive unclear, police examine CCTV

Etah (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) Four members of a family, three of them women, were killed in their house in the Kotwali Nagar area of Etah district on Monday, police said.

The incident came to light around 2 pm when Devansh, the grandson of one of the deceased, returned home from school and found the house unusually quiet.

Despite the cold, a ceiling fan was running in a room upstairs.

In that room, the boy discovered the bodies and raised an alarm, and neighbours rushed to the house.

Police identified the deceased as Dr Ganga Singh, 70, his wife Shyama Devi, 65, their granddaughter Jyoti, 23, and daughter-in-law Ratna Devi, 43.

Dr Singh's body was found on a cot on the ground floor, Ratna Devi's body on a bed on the first floor, while Jyoti and Shyama Devi were found lying on the floor.

Shyama Devi was alive when police reached the spot and was taken to the Etah Medical College with serious head injuries. She died during treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the attackers used a brick to assault the victims. A bloodstained interlocking brick was recovered from the scene, police said.

Senior police officers, including ADG (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshreshtha, DIG (Aligarh Range) Prabhakar Chaudhary, and SSP Shyam Narayan Singh, examined the crime scene.

Forensic and dog squad teams collected evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned.

Kulshreshtha said police are analysing the entry and exit routes to the house and other evidence.

"Three to four teams have been formed under the supervision of the DIG. The investigation is progressing, and we expect leads soon," she said.

Police said preparations were underway at the house for Jyoti's marriage in February.

Her father, Kamal Singh, who runs a medical store, was not at home when the killings took place.

Preliminary inquiry found no signs of robbery. The family members said they were not aware of any enmity or disputes, and were clueless about the motive behind the killing, police said.

All four bodies were sent for post-mortem. Several people from the area were taken to the Kotwali Police Station for questioning.

