Four of family killed in fire at house in Maharashtra's Sangli

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) A couple, their daughter and 3-year-old granddaughter were killed after a fire broke out in their two-storey house in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday, police said.

The blaze erupted at around 9 am in a shop of utensils and electric items located on the ground floor of the house at Savarkar Nagar in Vita town, an official said.

A short circuit caused the blaze, which spread on the first and second floors, where the family was staying. The house had a narrow exit and the victims were unable to escape from there, he said.

Four members of the family were killed. They have been identified as Vishnu Joshi (50), his wife Sunanda Joshi (46), daughter Priyanka Yogesh Ingle (30) and a granddaughter Srushti (3), he said.

Another family member, Suresh Joshi (20), suffered injuries, the official said.

After being alerted, the police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation, he said. PTI DC GK