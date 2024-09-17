Four of family killed in road accident in TN

Tirunelveli, Sep 17 (PTI) A 40-year old man and his two children were among four killed on the spot near here on Tuesday after their two-wheeler was hit from behind by a truck, police said.

In the impact, the motorcycle was thrown away and a lorry in the opposite direction hit the vehicle, killing all the four, they added.

The deceased were identified as Kannan (40), his girl children Mareeswari (14), Sammera (7) and his 60-year old mother-in-law, Andal. Kannan hailed from a village near Tirunelveli and he was travelling in a bypass road to reach Vannarpet here. PTI COR VGN ROH