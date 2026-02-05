Four of family killed in road accident in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Four members of a family, including a couple and their two children, were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday near Bhalla Farm, Hasanganj Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said.

According to the police, a truck heading from Lucknow to Kanpur hit another truck that was crossing the road from rear side.

After the collision, the driver of the first truck allegedly increased the speed in a bid to flee and the vehicle ran over the family, who were on a motorcycle. The two-wheeler was completely mangled in the accident and all four occupants died on the spot, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Virendra (35), a resident of the Ajgain village in the Unnao district, his wife Ritu (33), their nine-year-old daughter and six-year-old son.

The truck driver fled from the spot along with the vehicle after the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are on to trace the driver, the police said.