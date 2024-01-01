Four of family killed in roof collapse in TN

Tiruchirappalli (TN) Jan 1 (PTI) Four members of a family including two minors were killed when a portion of a roof caved in suddenly when they were sleeping in their house, police said here on Monday.

A 75-year-old woman identified as C Shanthi, her daughter-in-law Vijayalakshmi, and two granddaughters were crushed to death when the roof collapsed on Sunday night, the police said.

A neighbour who early this morning noticed a part of the roof missing and with debris scattered, informed the Ariyamangalam police, who rushed to the house in Kezha Ambikapuram and extricated the bodies.

The outer portions of the house, however, remained intact, a senior police officer said and added that the house belonged to an autorickshaw driver, C Marimuthu, who had gone to Chennai to attend a funeral.

Ariyamangalam police have registered a case. PTI JSP KH