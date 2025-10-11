Four of family sentenced life imprisonment for murder in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) A court in Bareilly has sentences four members of a family to life imprisonment for a man's murder and imposed a total fine of Rs 1 lakh on them.

Bareilly Additional District and Sessions Judge Avinash Kumar Singh held Ekta, her father Rajkumar, husband Satendra and brother Saurabh guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment, Additional District Government Counsel Harendra Singh Rathore said.

Police, in a statement, said Ram Saran, a resident of Amarekh village, had alleged that his son Sunil Kumar was in a love affair with Ekta of the same village. Due to this, the woman's family had a grudge against them.

On the night of March 21, 2022, the accused family called Sunil from Ekta's phone and upon his arrival, they murdered him, the police said.

It was not immediately known weather it was an extramarital affair.

Following Sunil's murder, a case was registered at Faridpur police station under various sections of the Indian Panal Code.

A total fine of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on the convicts, the counsel said. PTI COR NAV APL NB