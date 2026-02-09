Four of five kin of BJP leader Suresh Warpudkar lose ZP polls in Parbhani

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar, Feb 9 (PTI) Four out of five kin of former Maharashtra minister Suresh Warpudkar lost the Zilla Parishad polls in Parbhani, results of which were declared on Monday, an official said.

Warpudkar, who was a Congress MLA for three terms, joined the BJP in 2025. He was a minister of state for agriculture between 2008 and 2009.

The official said Warpudkar's daughter Sonal Deshmukh, son Samsher Warpudkar, daughter-in-law Prerna Warpudkar, nephew Utkarsh Warpudkar and Ajit Warpudkar contested the polls.

"Ajit Warpudkar, who contested on a Congress ticket, won from Lohgaon. He defeated Utkarsh Warpudkar, who was fielded by the BJP, by 111 votes. Sonal Deshmukh contested on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket from Zari and lost to BJP's Dilip Deshmukh with a difference of 2674 votes. Samsher was defeated by Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Pandurang Khillare from Singnapur by 1604 votes," the official said.

His daughter-in-law Prerna lost from Daithana seat to Jyotsana Ghatge by 2098 votes, the official added. PTI AW BNM