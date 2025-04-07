Four of inter-state gang held with jewellery worth Rs 1cr in Indore

Indore, Apr 7 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Monday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh allegedly with stolen jewellery worth Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 lakh cash, a police official said.

Arrested accused Kharak Singh (38), Sumal Singh Alawa (32), Gamhar Singh (45) and Rammu Masania (32) are part of an inter-state gang which indulged in house breaking thefts in several places in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena told reporters.

"They were absconding for the last seven years and a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for the arrest of each of them. Efforts are on to nab other members of the gang," the DCP said. PTI HWP MAS BNM