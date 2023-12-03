Four of seven BJP MPs win Rajasthan Assembly elections

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Four of seven BJP MPs who fought the Rajasthan Assembly elections won their respective seats while three others lost the polls.

BJP's Lok Sabha MPs Diya Kumari (Vidhyadhar Nagar), Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jhotwara), and Baba Balak Nath (Tijara), and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena (Sawai Madhopur) have been declared winners.

Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener Hanuman Beniwal is also leading from Khinswar assembly seat.

The three BJP MPs who lost the assembly polls included Narendra Kumar (Mandawa seat), Bhagirath Choudhary (Kishangarh) and Devji Patel (Sanchore).

Devji Patel was defeated by BJP rebel Jiva Ram Chaudhary who contested as an independent candidate. Congress candidate and minister Sukhram Vishnoi secured second position on Sanchore seat.

While Narendra Kumar was defeated by Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary by a margin of 18,717, Bhagirath Choudhary secured third position in Kishangarh constituency where Congress candidate Vikash Choudhary won. PTI SDA AG KVK KVK